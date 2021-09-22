Home
House redistricting session rescheduled due to Covid-19

SALEM, Ore.- After redistricting maps passed the Oregon Senate along party lines Monday, they were set to be debated in the House on Tuesday.

But that was adjourned after a Covid case was discovered at the capitol. Wednesday’s session followed suit.

All members of the House were excused from the 9 a.m. scheduled session this morning.

House Speaker Tina Kotek said following Tuesday’s news of a Covid-19 case, House members did not need to be in Salem Wednesday.  The meeting has been pushed to Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

In the meantime, members and staff who are close contacts will be able to receive Covid tests and should get results by Friday afternoon.

House Speaker Tina Kotek backed out of a deal granting Republicans an equal say in the state’s redistricting process Monday; some expected another Republican walkout as a result.

The legislature has to pass redistricting plans by this coming Monday. If not, Democratic Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will be able to draw the legislative district lines and a five-judge panel will draw the congressional lines.

