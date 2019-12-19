Dec. 19, 2019: Year in Review

They were among the most talked about stories of 2019 and include the suspicious death of Phoenix resident and former Mouseketeer Dennis Day, serious safety issues and outrageous maintenance costs of the Bear Creek Greenway and the most viewed story from NBC5 News, the mystery “thing” that tumbled out of a Medford woman’s faucet.
On Christmas night at 7pm, NBC5 News will broadcast the most memorable stories and exclusive investigations that affected change in the communities of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
“The details revealed in our investigations are astounding,” said KOBI-TV/NBC5-KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise. “I’m very proud of our journalists and their ability to dig for the truth.”
