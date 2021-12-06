December 3, 2021: Great Holiday Meal Drive

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 are partnering with Safeway, Albertsons, US Bank and PacificSource Health Plans for the 7th annual Great Holiday Meal Drive this December.

Last year, the Great Holiday Meal Drive collected over $241,713. As a result, over 34,000 people enjoyed hot holiday meals throughout Southern Oregon. The goal this year is to raise more money in order to feed more local families during this holiday season. So far, over $228,787 has been raised. All donations provided by Safeway and Albertsons efforts go to organizations such as ACCESS, UCAN Food Bank, Josephine Co. Food Bank, Klamath Lake Co Food Bank, and South Coast Food Share.

“All donations to this meal drive will go towards providing a hot holiday meal for local families in need. We really need your help this year. None of our neighbors should go hungry,” says Bob Wise, Vice President and General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5.

People can donate to the Great Holiday Meal Drive by purchasing $1, $5, and $10 Santa Bucks tax-exempt donations at any Southern Oregon Safeway and Albertsons checkout stand. Custom donation amounts are also welcome.

From now until December 25th, the public is invited to stop by any Safeway or Albertsons store in Southern Oregon to donate.

For more information regarding this media release, please contact Bob Wise at KOBI-TV/NBC5 at 541-779-5555.