August 23, 2024

Dr. Robin Miller and NBC5 News Present Max’s Story – A Story of Unconditional Love

Beginning Tuesday, August 27th on NBC5 News at 6, NBC5’s Medical Reporter Dr. Robin Miller will present “Max’s Story,” a very special three-part report about the unconditional love and compassion shared between dogs and humans.

Dr. Miller’s shares the story of a Max, a dog that was brought into the Southern Oregon Humane Society by a homeless young man who could no longer care for him. Max was an older dog who walked with an odd gait. In spite of his age and health issues, Max was welcomed with open arms into the home of a local family. Dr. Miller reveals how an extraordinary bond formed between Max and his new family in a very short time.

“Dogs have much to teach us. Max has set an example of what we can all aspire to,” Dr. Miller said. “This story is about the power of love.”

See this inspiring story of unconditional love on NBC5 News, and on-line at KOBI5.com, on Tuesday, August 27th through Thursday, August 29th.

Max’s Story is sponsored by Southern Oregon Subaru, where pets are always welcome.

