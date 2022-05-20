KOBI-TV NBC5 and KOTI-TV NBC2 Launch New TV Channels

KOBI-TV NBC5 and KOTI-TV NBC2 are excited to announce the addition of two new television channels, Quest and Twist. These channels are now available for free to viewers who currently use an over-the-air antenna to receive NBC5 and NBC2.

Quest is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs viewers with exhilarating adventure programming featuring nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements. Quest is broadcast on channels 5.3 and 2.3. More information about Quest can be found at questtv.com

Twist is a 24/7 broadcast television network that features exciting reality and lifestyle shows. Twist is broadcast on channels 5.4 and 2.4. More information about Twist can be found at watchtwist.com

KOBI-TV NBC5/KOTI-TV NBC2 Vice President/General Manager Bob Wise said, “We are excited to make these free over-the-air channels available to viewers throughout Southern Oregon and Northern California. It reflects our ongoing commitment to provide the best in news and entertainment to our local viewers at no cost.”

This brings the number of free TV channels available to viewers up to four from KOBI-TV NBC5 and KOTI-TV NBC2. Quest and Twist join our NBC network station, seen on 5.1 and 2.1. These primary channels broadcast local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming. NBC5’s secondary channel, COZI-TV/Southern Oregon, is broadcast on 5.2 and 2.2. COZI delivers a 24-hour line-up of TV’s all-time greatest shows and pop culture favorites.

To receive these new networks, over-the-air viewers may need to rescan their TV receiver. Viewers who would like help rescanning can call KOBI-TV at 541-779-5555 or 1-800-821-8108 or email [email protected]

For more information, contact Bob Wise at 541-779-5555