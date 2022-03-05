Salute to Healthcare Workers (March 4, 2022)

US Bank, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Launch Salute to Healthcare Workers

US Bank is teaming up with KOBI-TV/NBC5 in Medford and KOTI-TV/NBC2 in Klamath Falls to celebrate healthcare workers in Southern Oregon and Northern California with the “Salute” program. Local residents are invited to nominate deserving healthcare workers, sharing their photo and a short summary of why they deserve to receive this special recognition.

US Bank Vice President/District Manager, Brian Young said, “We are proud to support our community in calling attention to these special individuals and the many ways they have helped during this challenging time.”

“It is inspiring to meet these special people in our communities, who are so deserving of this recognition,” said Bob Wise, Vice President/General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2. “Our great partnership with US Bank makes this campaign possible.”

Winners will be saluted on NBC5 News Sunrise and NBC5 Your Place @7 every Wednesday through May 11, 2022. These winners will also receive a $50 Visa gift card from US Bank to thank them for their work.

Entries can be made at KOBI5.com on the Salute page: https://kobi5.com/about/contests/us-bank-nbc-5-salute/ Winners will be selected by a panel of judges at KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2.

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 are owned and operated by California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. For more information, please contact Vice President/General Manager Bob Wise at 541-779-5555.