Tank of Gas Getaways 2022

“Tank of Gas Getaways” Kicks Off 22nd Year

June 3, 2022

KOBI-TV NBC5 and KOTI-TV NBC2 announce the debut of the 22nd season of the Tank of Gas Getaways. This weekly series takes viewers to fun and exotic destinations that can be reached on a “tank of gas” or less.

In the past two decades, over 200 locations have been profiled. During June, July and August, the NBC5 News team will visit twelve new destinations. Viewers will see local favorites and likely new places to visit this summer.

KOBI-TV NBC5 / KOTI-TV NBC2 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise said, “Sharing these Tank of Gas Getaways is fun for our viewers and for our staff. We all enjoy seeing and learning about these special places that are so close to home.”

The title sponsor of Tank of Gas Getaways is Discover Klamath, an organization dedicated to attracting and encouraging visitors and residents to experience the Klamath region by promoting the unique natural environment, vibrant cultural communities and rich heritage resources.

You can see the Tank of Gas Getaways Thursdays on NBC5 News at 6pm and 11pm and on Fridays during NBC5 News Sunrise. All of the stories are also shared on our Tank of Gas Getaways landing page on KOBI5.com

For more information about Tank of Gas Getaways, contact Bob Wise at 541-779-5555.

