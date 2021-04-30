Open for Business: Awen Winecraft

Open for Business featuring Sean Hopkins and Tom Homewood, owners of Awen Winecraft. Sean and Tom share the meaning of the Awen name, and its Celtic origins. They talk about why they chose to locate in Jacksonville, and the comradery they have felt since opening there. They talk about their current line-up of wines. You’ll also hear about their 21-year friendship. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this wine-filled conversation. For more information visit: https://www.awenwinecraft.com/