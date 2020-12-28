Open for Business: BioSkin

Open for Business featuring Taylor Cropper, BioSkin Marketing Director. Taylor talks about the worldwide distribution of BioSkin products, and how they successfully pivoted and began making new products this year to meet the need for PPE face masks. He also shares what sets BioSkin apart from their competitors, including unique designs that decrease pain and increase human performance Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this informative conversation. Find out more at: https://bioskin.com/