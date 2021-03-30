Open for Business: Coastal

Open for Business featuring Meg Walker, Brand & Culture Coordinator at Coastal. Meg talks with Bob about the impact of the pandemic on their operations both in-store and on-line, and how they have worked to be sure they can still serve their customers in the way they want to be served. She was excited to share that they have been able to continue to support the local 4-H chapters. “Chick Days” were upon Coastal when they spoke, which this year will continue for months, not days. Meg also answers questions about their top selling items, the secret to hiring and retaining exceptional staff, and their 58th Anniversary Celebration, coming this Summer. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this Coastal country conversation. For more information visit: www.coastalcountry.com