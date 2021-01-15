Open for Business: Discover Klamath

Open for Business featuring Jim Chadderdon, Executive Director of Discover Klamath Visitor & Convention Bureau. Jim talks about how 2021 is shaping up for regional tourism, the exciting opening of a new hotel in downtown Klamath Falls, and the addition of a Klamath Falls location to the Oregon Film Trail. He also explains how fees from the Crater Lake license plates are going to help build a new visitor’s center at Crater Lake Rim Village. Jim also talks about new research on consumer travel sentiment, and more. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this informative conversation. Discover more at: https://discoverklamath.com/ Or email for more information [email protected]