Open for Business: Flying Lark

Open for Business featuring Michael Walters, Marketing Director for the Flying Lark. He shares what people can expect in the coming months as construction progresses on this entertainment center in Grants Pass, located adjacent to Grants Pass Downs. The center will include a family restaurant, sports bar, Mike also talks about plans for opening later this year, and the many opportunities for employment that are available right now at https://www.theflyinglark.com/careers. He also talks about the recent economic impact study that talks about the economic impact the Flying Lark will have on our region. Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this inspiring conversation. (Recorded on September 21, 2021) For more information visit: https://www.theflyinglark.com/