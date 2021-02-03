Open for Business: Holliday Jewelry

Open for Business featuring Ray Holliday, owner of Holliday Jewelry with locations in Medford and Klamath Falls. Ray shares the history of Holliday Jewelry, including how he joined his father in the business in 1980. He also talks about their $99 Valentine’s Special, sure to please the loved on in your life. Holiday is local and service-oriented, with a full shop right in the store, and an outstanding staff that includes a “Jewelry Magician!” Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for a sparkling conversation. For more information visit: https://www.hollidayjewelry.com/ And meet the staff here: https://www.hollidayjewelry.com/pages/about-us