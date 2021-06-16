Open for Business: Hukill’s

Open for Business featuring Ryan Hukill, owner of Hukill’s four locations in Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Bend. He talks about their emphasis on service, and commitment to taking care of every customer. Ryan outlines the multitude of services Hukill’s provides, including plumbing, excavation, restoration, leak detection and much, much more. He speaks proudly of the 70 jobs they provide, and their 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-week availability. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this conversation. For more information visit: https://www.hukills.com/