Open for Business: La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery

Open for Business featuring Allen Pfeifer, owner of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery. This family owned business opened in 2007 and Allen shares there is much more to them than just those famous La-Z-Boy recliners. The 20,000 square foot location just off I-5 in Phoenix showcases furniture for living rooms, family rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. They also talk about the website being a great design resource, including for on-line ordering, which has been especially useful during the pandemic. Plus hear about how close the devastating Almeda fires came to this business last September. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this reclining conversation. For more information visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/