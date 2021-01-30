Open for Business: Lake of the Woods Resort

Open for Business featuring George Gregory, General Manager of Lake of the Woods Mountain Lodge & Resort. George shares what makes Lake of the Woods Resort a ”one stop shop for recreation in Southern Oregon.” He talks about their recently remodeled lodge, restaurant and bar, as well as their conference rooms, event planning services, and summer concert series. And now that they’ve transitioned to year round operations at the Lake of the Woods Resort, George claims he has the “best job ever.” Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for a virtual trip to the lodge at Lake of the Woods Resort. For more information visit: https://lakeofthewoodsresort.com/ Check that page to see the two cameras with live views of the lake and resort before you visit.