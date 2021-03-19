Open for Business: Mid Rogue Imaging

Open for Business featuring Ben Smith, CEO at Mid Rogue Imaging. Ben talks about the need that led to the creation of Mid Rogue in 2013 as a gift to the community. He says that this is a true not-for-profit enterprise, which means they offer significant savings for these technical services over other facilities. Ben says their current capital campaign is being broadly supported, but more donations are needed to allow Mid Rogue to keep charges as low as possible. He also outlines the extra precautions they have undertaking to keep their staff and clients safe during the pandemic. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this diagnostic conversation. For more information visit: https://midrogueimaging.com/