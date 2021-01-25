Open for Business: New Hope Nursery

Open for Business featuring Christin Bryk, owner of New Hope Nursery. New Hope Nursery is a locally owned and operated business, and Christin shares how they got their name. She also talks about what makes them different from other nurseries, including their specialized tree plating crew. With over four acres of plants, and relationships with local and regional growers, New Hope Nursery has lot to talk about. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this informative conversation. For more information visit: https://heartofnewhope.com/