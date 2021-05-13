Open for Business: Northwest Reverse Mortgage

Open for Business featuring Jeff Foody, Owner of Northwest Reverse Mortgage. Jeff has two decades of experience doing reverse mortgages, and his local Oregon company specializes exclusively in them. He explains how important it is to work with local people that know the area, which is precisely what they do. Jeff answers questions about what reverse mortgages are, why they can make sense to do, and when is the best tie to do one (Spoiler alert: right now!). Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this highly informative conversation. For more information call 503-427-1667 or visit: https://www.nwreverse.com/