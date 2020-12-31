Open for Business: Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission

Home
Open For Business

Open for Business featuring Tim Novotny, Communications Manager/Assistant Administrator for the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. Tim speaks to the history of the Commission, which was established in 1977. He also talks about the role of the Commission, and explains why the opening of crab season has been delayed this year. When asked what it is the Commission does, Tim explains that it is easier to answer with what they don’t do. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this informative conversation. Find out more at: https://oregondungeness.org/ and also at this website recommended by Tim during the conversation: http://eatoregonseafood.org/

