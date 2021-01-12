Open for Business: Orley’s Stoves & Spas

Open for Business featuring Lamont Gillham, Sales Representative at Orley’s Stove and Spas. Lamont talks about Orley’s 60+ year history of serving the Rogue Valley. He shares what really sets Orley’s apart from the competition, and then outlines the steps they have taken to protect their customers and their staff during the pandemic. Lamont also tells Bob why now is the time to buy not only stoves, but also spas and pools. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this informative conversation. Find out more at: https://orleys.com/