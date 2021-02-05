Open for Business: OsteoStrong

Open for Business featuring Patty Snow, co-owner of OsteoStrong Ashland. Patty explains that there are more than 100 OsteoStrong locations in the United States, and in five other countries. This is fitness center for your skeletal system, and she explains how helping build your strength will help in other ways, too. Patty shares how to get started with your OsteoStrong health journey, beginning with a free session. She also outlines the precautions they are taking to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for a sparkling conversation. For more information visit: https://centers.osteostrong.me/osteostrong-ashland/