Open for Business: Pear Valley Senior Living

Open for Business featuring Matt Tartaglio, Administrator at Pear Valley Senior Living in Central Point. Pear Valley has offered assisted living and memory care units since opening 2019. Matt talks about their 57 team members, and the importance he places on “hiring with heart.”  He also discusses their Covid-19 precautions, and what separate them for other options for these services. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for an informative conversation. To learn more about Pear Valley Senior Living, please visit:  https://www.compass-living.com/senior-living/or/central-point/pear-valley/

