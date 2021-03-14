Open for Business: Porters

Open for Business featuring Katie Stumpff, General Manager at Porters – Dining at the Depot. Katies shares the history of the over 100 year-old train depot, and it’s origin as Porters in 2001. She shares that the staff dedication to service is one thing that makes them stand out, and that they are here to take care of their customers, which is especially important during these difficult times. Katie also talks about supporting fire victims through Rogue Food Unites, and more. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this appetizing conversation. For more information visit: https://www.porterstrainstation.com/