Open for Business: Power PaC

Open for Business featuring Harry Mauch, owner of Power PaC Rental and Sales. Harry talks about being the equipment business for 40 years and how things have changed. He shares some of the differences in the needs of their customers at their Medford and Klamath Falls locations. Harry also talks about their expansive inventory, top equipment lines that they also sell, and other rental items they offer at The Party Store. Power PaC has 24/7 service, and you can even reserve rental items on-line! Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this well-equipped conversation. For more information visit: https://www.powerpacrentals.com/