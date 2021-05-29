Open for Business: Rogue Jet Boat Adventures

Open for Business featuring Emily Grimes, owner of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures. She talks about what led her, along with her husband, to begin this business ten years ago. Emily shares what makes them unique, including the more intimate, smaller boat sizes, and traveling along a different section of the Rogue River. She says that Rogue Jet Boat Adventures takes passengers to the Discovery Park, which is only reachable by boat. This is where the Saturday concerts take place. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this adventurous conversation. For more information call or text 855-JET-TRIP or visit: https://www.roguejetadventures.com/