Open for Business featuring Lakiesha Sheaffer and Taira Warren, owners of Rogue Valley Health & Wellness. They share how their friendship led them to open this unique talk about the services they offer, including medical aesthetics. Rogue Valley Health & Wellness accepts Medicare working through AllCare, and other insurance, too, but are committed to offering services to all aspects of the community. Taira emphasizes that their relationships with patients begin with thoughtfulness, care and trust. Lakeisha shares that they designed their office to feel like home and allow their patients feel more relaxed and at ease. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this healthy conversation. For more information visit: www.roguehealthwellness.com
Open for Business: Rogue Valley Health & Wellness
Open For Business August 17, 2021