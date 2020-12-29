Open for Business: Rogue Valley Heating & Air

Open for Business with Rick Halstead, General Manager of Rogue Valley Heating & Air. Rick shares the history of the company, dating back to 1899, and talks about what makes them different, including their 100% money-back guarantee. He also talks about the COVID-19 precautions they take to protect their client and their client’s homes during this challenging time. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this interesting conversation. Find out more at: https://www.roguevalleyheat-air.com/