Open for Business: Ruch Outdoor Community School

Open for Business featuring Julie Barry, Principal of Ruch Outdoor School. Principal Julie talks about the school’s 107-year history, and shares their effort to be a model school. She fills us in on their solar panel array and community garden project, too. Principal Julie tells Bob that Ruch Outdoor Community School has open enrollment all year long, so children are being registered throughout the school year. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this educational conversation. For more information visit: https://www.medford.k12.or.us/domain/19