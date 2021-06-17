Open for Business: Taprock Northwest Grill

Open for Business featuring Dave Thomason, owner of Taprock Northwest Grill. Dave talks about how Taprock grew from his friendship with Brady Adams, and his association with Elmer’s Restaurants. He talks about the magnificent location on the Rogue River, and the artwork both inside and out. Dave also talks about the four areas that are designed to accommodate larger groups. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this tasty conversation. For more information visit: https://taprock.com/