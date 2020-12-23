Open for Business: Valley Immediate Care

Open for Business with Brent Kell, CEO of Valley Immediate Care. Brent talks about the health care needs in our local community that led to the creation of Valley Immediate Care over 21 years ago. He also covers safety precautions and COVID-19 testing, and the Valley Immediate Care Occupational Health program. Brent sums it all up when he shares that Valley Immediate Care exists to serve their patients. Join KOBI-TV Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise for this informative conversation. Find out more here.