Crater High School junior, Nate Bittle, named to all-state team

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Despite the Oregon State Boys Basketball championships being cut short. One Crater High School player still came out on top.
Crater High School junior Nate Bittle was named to the class 5A boys all-state team for the 2019-2020 school year. Bittle was also named Maxpreps Oregon state player of the year last month.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.