Crater High School junior, Nate Bittle, named to all-state team

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Despite the Oregon State Boys Basketball championships being cut short. One Crater High School player still came out on top.
Crater High School junior Nate Bittle was named to the class 5A boys all-state team for the 2019-2020 school year. Bittle was also named Maxpreps Oregon state player of the year last month.

