Medford Soccer Club starts online challenges to keep players engaged

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Timbers Soccer Club is trying to keep players engaged even though they can’t practice together.

The Timbers started the Rogue Valley Timbers Challenge over social media a couple of weeks ago. It says it wants its members to either practice a single skill every day or post their own video challenging their skills.

“It’s going something that they might not have seen before that they’re going to practice at home,” Director of Coaching, David Horst said. “For our older more advanced kids, it’s a foundational skill where they can go off of that skill and make it what they want.”

The Timbers say that this challenge isn’t just for their members, it’s for anyone who wants to perfect their skills and keep moving. Visit the Rogue Valley Timbers Soccer Club on Facebook and Instagram @rv_timbers for more information about how to access the daily challenges.

