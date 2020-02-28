Oregon Tech senior guard leaves lasting legacy for the college

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Cascade Collegiate basketball tournament begins this week and per usual the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team is right in the thick of it.
But, many people would be surprised to find out, decorated Oregon Tech guard, Mitchell Fink, had only one college scholarship offer four years ago. The former Cascade Collegiate newcomer of the year and two-time conference player of the year has never been about personal glory.
“It’s obviously great to hear those accomplishments, but I just think it comes back to the success of the team because without that and the trust of my teammates and coaches it would never be possible,” Fink said.
His focus is on the team.
“It’s just been a great four years and that just really shows our success to get all those accomplishments.”
Fink’s competitiveness on the court is what Owls’ head coach Justin Parnell says it’s the first thing fans and opponents notice.
“He’s just a competitor who’s on a different level than most, and I think that’s why we’ve been successful with him here and why he’s had the career he’s had,” Parnell said.
The 6’1 guard from Clackamas is well aware of Tech’s basketball history, and his school pride runs deep, but so does his drive to win.
“I think winning is the biggest thing, I just want to leave this program better spot than when I came,” Fink said. “This program’s been a winning program way before I was here, and it will be way after I leave, and I think leaving it somewhere that was better than when I got here is what I really want to take pride in.”
“His career is going to be defined by really the people that are in this gym watching him night in and night out, not the record,” Parnell said. “Just knowing how hard he works, how much determination and how fierce of a competitor he really is.”
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.