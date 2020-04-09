OSAA cancels all remaining Spring sports and championships

MEDFORD, Ore. — All remaining Spring sports have been canceled as Oregon schools close for the remainder of the school year.
The Executive Director for the Oregon School Activities Association or OSAA said they had hoped to have at least a shortened Spring season. Current policies prohibit the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing workouts and practices.
The OSAA Executive Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss policies for Summer activities along with academic eligibility concerns.
