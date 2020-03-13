Home
OSAA cancels winter championships amid Coronavirus concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. — The OSAA winter state championships have been canceled.

There is little information known about what this means for the future, but as of right now that affects basketball and dance drill competitions. In a statement today, the OSAA Executive Director said: “the health and safety of participants remain our highest priority.”

Crater high school’s boys and girls basketball teams both made it to state, the school’s Athletic Director says it’s devastating knowing they won’t be able to continue their playoff run.

The OSAA still hasn’t announced what they plan to do about spring activities and contests that are scheduled to begin next week.

