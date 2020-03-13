OSAA cancels winter championships amid Coronavirus concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. — The OSAA winter state championships have been canceled.
There is little information known about what this means for the future, but as of right now that affects basketball and dance drill competitions. In a statement today, the OSAA Executive Director said: “the health and safety of participants remain our highest priority.”
Crater high school’s boys and girls basketball teams both made it to state, the school’s Athletic Director says it’s devastating knowing they won’t be able to continue their playoff run.
The OSAA still hasn’t announced what they plan to do about spring activities and contests that are scheduled to begin next week.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.