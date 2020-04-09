Pear Blossom Run goes virtual, runners as far as France expected to participate

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Historic Pear Blossom Run was set for this Saturday, but it’ll look a bit different this year as it goes virtual.
Almost 600 people signed up to participate in the Pear Blossom 10 & 5Ks. This year the race will be run between this Saturday, April 11th and the 30th. Runners will be on the honor system. Runners from Medford all the way to New York City, and even Paris, France are expected to participate.
These runners can run their own courses as many times as they want and submit their best times on or before April 30th.
“We’re giving out prizes for a lot of things, one of them is the furthest away from Medford,” Race Director, Chuck Whiteley said. “That’s because with this being a virtual run and you’re running on whatever course you choose, you can be anywhere in the world and participate in the Pear Blossom here in Medford.”
The Pear Blossom Run will still kick off Saturday at 10 with the singing of the National Anthem at the flag pole at Medford City Hall. You can get more information or register to run on your own at PearBlossomRun.com.
