Home
SOU Softball Senior, Gabby Sandoval, ends 2019-20 season on historic run

SOU Softball Senior, Gabby Sandoval, ends 2019-20 season on historic run

5 on Sports , ,
ASHLAND, Ore. — The awards continue to roll in for Southern Oregon University softball pitcher Gabby Sandoval. Even with a shortened 2020 season, she ended the campaign with a perfect record of 13 -0.  At 90-17 in her career, she’s the Cascade Collegiate Conference record holder for career wins.

She also sits at number 12 on the NAIA All Time list.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »