SOU Softball Senior, Gabby Sandoval, ends 2019-20 season on historic run

ASHLAND, Ore. — The awards continue to roll in for Southern Oregon University softball pitcher Gabby Sandoval. Even with a shortened 2020 season, she ended the campaign with a perfect record of 13 -0. At 90-17 in her career, she’s the Cascade Collegiate Conference record holder for career wins.
She also sits at number 12 on the NAIA All Time list.
