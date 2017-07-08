HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Adam Smith – Craft Cannabis Alliance Five on 5 – Adam Smith – Craft Cannabis Alliance Features Five on 5 July 7, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Adam Smith the Founder and Director of the Craft Cannabis Alliance discussing the Oregon cannabis industry. For More Information: craftcannabisalliance.org Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »