(The following is sponsored content.) NBC5 has teamed up with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to bring you Better Health, a weekly report on staying healthy.

In this Better Health report, Asante Health Expert Beth Coker talks with Radiologic Technologist Daniah Al Bicyclechi about precision for cancer. Asante has two new advanced technology radiation machines in the new Heiman Cancer Center, and Daniah tells us how these work, and how they improve patient care.