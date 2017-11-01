BOLI investigating Si Casa Flores wage claims

Medford, Ore. — More than a month after several Si Casa Flores locations closed, the Bureau of Labor and Industries is investigating wage claims from former employees – totaling several thousand dollars.
The Bureau of Labor and Industry (BOLI) is investigating wage claims from 28 employees, totaling more than $21,000. In September, Jackson County Si Casa Flores locations employed more than 100 workers.
Wage and hour compliance specialists will determine how much is owed to each worker. BOLI said if Si Casa Flores does not, or is unable to pay the wages, the agency will be able to pay the workers through the wage security fund.
“In the case like this, we can tap that fund and we take on the debt and we seek recovery through bankruptcy or if a business reopens later,” said Charlie Burr, The Bureau of Labor and Industry (BOLI).
BOLI said it can give each worker up to $4,000. NBC5 News contacted legal representatives for Si Casa Flores. They refused to comment on the situation. BOLI said it suspects there are more Si Casa Flores employees who may be owed wages. If you’re one of them — contact the agency’s wage and hour division.