Buchanan Celler hosts ‘baby animal week’ online

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A family farm is bringing its annual ‘baby animal day’ online and extending it to a full week.

Buchanan Cellars typically has baby animals for visitors to interact with each April. This year the farm got a little creative.

Every day this week the farm is posting a new baby animal to its Facebook page. Animals range from sheep and goats to pigs and alpacas.

“We didn’t just want to cut off the event totally, so my dad actually came to me with the idea and he was like ‘let’s just do this on Facebook.’ So at first it was just going to be a day event, but then we were like, we can totally get enough content to just make it a whole week,” Ally Legard, Buchanan Cellers, said.

The farm is even hosting contests on social media to win gift cards. To see the virtual baby animal week visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/buchanancellers/

