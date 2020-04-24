Home
Central Point School District 6 continues spirit days virtually

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point School District 6 is continuing spirit days virtually.

Every Wednesday the district holds a spirit day from crazy hair day to pajama day. The district says even though their doors are closed, they don’t want students missing out on any end of the year fun.

“Be part of the community, keep us all connected and let’s show the kids that we can do this together, that we can still have some fun,” Kimbra LeCornu said.

You don’t even have to be a student or live in the district boundaries to participate. Just send in your photo of you dressed up.

