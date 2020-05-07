Home
Klamath Falls orchestra teacher holds virtual lessons

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — An orchestra teacher in Klamath Falls is continuing music lessons through video conferencing.

Wendy Savage is holding one on one lessons with middle and high school students across the district. Each student’s lesson is tailored to them based on what they like to play.

“When I meet with the kids I’m just asking them, ‘What have you been doing? How have you been doing?’ and then we just set personal goals like, what is your favorite music to play? What are the things that you love?” Savage said.

Students say the one on one time with savage is special, especially during quarantine.

