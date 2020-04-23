Learn about Oregon’s forests from your home

OREGON — An organization is making it possible for kids to learn all about forests from the safety of their homes.
The Oregon Forest Resources Institute built a stay-at-home guide of mini-lessons all about the great outdoors. All lessons are separated into grade levels, complete with workbooks, activities, videos and more.
Plus good news for teachers – the lessons are all aligned with state learning standards.
All resources can be found on their website: learnforests.org
