Local martial arts studio offers online classes

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A local martial arts studio is doing one month of *free online introductory courses.
With everyone staying inside, Dan Bluhm’s Premier Martial Arts is looking to bring karate to your home. Owner Dan Bluhm says it teaches kids focus and increases their confidence, while also giving them a little exercise.
“How to throw a punch, how to throw a kick, how to target those things, how to use your body, but there’s a mindset that goes along with it,” Bluhm said.
Bluhm says current students are getting classes through Zoom.
NBC5 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep your kids entertained. Message us through Facebook or email us: [email protected]
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.