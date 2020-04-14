Local martial arts studio offers online classes

Home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A local martial arts studio is doing one month of *free online introductory courses.

With everyone staying inside, Dan Bluhm’s Premier Martial Arts is looking to bring karate to your home. Owner Dan Bluhm says it teaches kids focus and increases their confidence, while also giving them a little exercise.

“How to throw a punch, how to throw a kick, how to target those things, how to use your body, but there’s a mindset that goes along with it,” Bluhm said.

Bluhm says current students are getting classes through Zoom.

