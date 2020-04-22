Home
Museums around the world provide virtual tours

AROUND THE WORLD — Educational museums around the globe are now providing virtual tours.

From hidden treasures in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art all the way across the world, through the aisles of the Louvre Museum in Paris. The virtual tours are for all ages to explore art dating back in history.

Other museums include ‘Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History,’ Anne Frank House, and Vatican Museums.

