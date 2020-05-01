Home
OMSI celebrates science with live-stream Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Museum of Science, or OMSI, is celebrating with explosions, demos and never before seen exhibits, virtually of course.

The museum’s doors are closed due to covid-19, but this exhibit can be viewed in your own home and geared for all ages.

Portland NBC affiliate KGW will be streaming the ‘Celebrate Science Event.’ The hour-long live stream will be shared on our facebook page on Saturday at 7 p.m., so head on over to celebrate science.

NBC5 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep kids entertained, So we can feature it in our ‘Education in Your Place’ segment. Message us through facebook or email us: [email protected]!

