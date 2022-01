In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, our topic is the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Kevin gives us the background on this market index, and shares how it is used. He also talks about the companies that are included in “The Dow” and how they change over time. Learn more by watching this video.

