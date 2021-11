In this week’s Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about financial regulatory agencies FINRA and the SEC. Kevin outlines the roles they each play in maintaining the integrity of our financial system. Both the Security Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority are actively engaged and enforcing rules to protect all investors. Watch this report to learn more.

